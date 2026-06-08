Annapolis' Hometown Hero: Young Dylan's Mission Goes Beyond Music

ANNAPOLIS — When most people think of Annapolis, they think of Maryland's rich history, the Chesapeake Bay, and the state's capital city. But for 17-year-old rapper and actor Young Dylan, Annapolis is more than his hometown — it's the foundation of a growing entertainment career and the place he proudly represents on every stage.

For Dylan, music has always been the plan.

"I've been doing this since I was six years-old," he said. "I knew what I wanted to do. I knew the plan right from the start."

Over the past decade, Young Dylan has grown up in front of an audience. Long before television cameras arrived, he was building a following online, using social media to showcase his talent and connect with fans.

NizzyThaShooHer (Tranise Foster) WMAR Young Dylan interviewing with WMAR-2 News' Randall Newsome

What started as internet fame soon turned into a major opportunity.

"When I received the news that I was receiving my own show on Nickelodeon with Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan, I think that's when I realized, 'Whoa, I can do something with this,'" Dylan said.

The hit Nickelodeon series ran for five successful seasons, giving Dylan the opportunity to showcase both his comedic timing and musical abilities. Despite years in the spotlight, he's still just 17 years old and focused on building a future in both acting and music.

"My dream is I want to be big in both fields, acting and rapping," he said.

Dylan hopes to follow in the footsteps of entertainers like Jamie Foxx and Will Smith, artists who successfully built careers across multiple platforms.

Through it all, he's never forgotten where he comes from.

"My family is here, everybody's here. I love Annapolis. I represent Annapolis every day," he said.

In fact, Dylan proudly refers to himself as a "hometown hero," carrying his city's name with him wherever his career takes him.

These days, fans can find him balancing work on new acting projects while continuing to release music. His passion for performing remains stronger than ever.

NizzyThaShooter (Tranise Foster) WMAR Young Dylan in an interview for WMAR-2 News' Black Music Month series

"I love performing. That's what I do," Dylan said. "When the lights turn on, when I get that mic, man, I'm ready to turn it up."

That drive has become even more personal following the loss of his cousin, Donte Dejesus Jr., who Dylan described as being more like a brother. Dejesus died in a single-vehicle crash in Fredrick County in April 2026.

As he continues to navigate success and personal challenges, Dylan says his ultimate goal extends beyond fame.

"I want to leave something positive on this earth for every Black kid — and not just every Black kid, for every kid in the world," he said.

During Black Music Month, Young Dylan's journey serves as a reminder of the impact young artists can have when they stay true to their roots, pursue their passions, and inspire the next generation along the way.

Follow Young Dylan on social media to keep up with his music journey:

