Baltimore Cellist strings classical roots together with modern beats

CATONSVILLE — Stringing together classical technique, avant-garde flair and beat-driven energy, Baltimore musician Chanel Kelly is re-imagining what the cello can do.

With a foundation from the University of Maryland Baltimore County's Linehan Concert Hall, Kelly — who performs as the “Trap Cellist” — blends acoustic and electric sounds, colliding sweeping melodies with punchy rhythms to create a fresh, genre-bending experience.

“Trap Cellist comes from a place of infinite creativity in my mind. I wanted to give myself a name that made me feel like I had creative freedom,” Kelly said. She describes her process as throwing classical training into a pot with the music she hears on the radio, experimenting with avant-garde techniques and applying them across styles. “You might catch me playing country music, you might catch me playing rock music.”

NizzyThaShootHER (Tranise Foster) — WMAR Chanel Kelly a.k.a the "Trap Cellist" performing durin her interview with WMAR

Kelly’s rise has been shaped by boldness and persistence. Growing up, she never saw someone doing what she does now. “When I was growing up, I didn't know that this is what I could become. I've never seen anybody do these things. I've just been making it up as I go,” she said. Navigating the classical world as “a bold and unique and unapologetic Black woman” has been challenging, she adds, but it has also fueled her voice and strengthened her mission to create visibility for others.

During Black Music Month, Kelly says representation and storytelling are especially important. “Black Music Month provides exposure to untold stories,” she said. “I think that in telling a story such as my own, it can inspire other Black youth who look like me and have never seen anything like this before.”

NizzyThaShootHer (Tranise Foster ) WMAR Chanel Kelly (Trap Cellist) playing electric cello

Her reach is expanding fast: a growing social media following, bookings across the region, and a spot with Color of Noize — the massive hip-hop orchestra that has collaborated with Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy. Fans and newcomers alike are responding to the energy she brings on stage.

But for Kelly, performing is about much more than music. “To be of service to others, I want to bring value to people when I do my performances,” she said. “You're not just booking a musician. You are hiring somebody to set the tone, to bring atmosphere to your space, and I take that very seriously.”

Kelly wants audiences to leave energized and connected. “I want people to walk away feeling excited, feeling inspired, feeling abundant… if nothing else, I want them to feel loved,” she said. She approaches every performance with intention, believing music can have a lasting impact on someone's day.

“If I'm able to just put a smile on somebody's face, make them feel inspired, or just kind of add a little something to their day, that's enough for me,” Kelly said.

Her advice for concertgoers: “Don't have any expectations on what you think I might do,” Kelly says. That openness reflects her larger message to young creators and aspiring artists.

“Anything is possible. There is no cap on the creativity and what you can make happen for you if you just put some love and dedication into it,” she said.

If you'd like to catch the "Trap Cellist" performing live, you can catch her next performance in Baltimore is at the National Aquarium on July 16th. She'll be joined by the Bloom Orchestra and several other talents.

You can also follow her music journey on social media. Just look for the handle @trapcellist