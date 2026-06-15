Brass, Beats and Community: Two live bands share the formula to keeping the crowd moving

BALTIMORE — In this editon of WMAR's Black Music Month series we turn the spotlight to two live acts that turn every show into a party everyone can join. Rufus Roundtree & Da B’More Brass Factory and The Vibe Collective don’t just play for audiences — they pull them into the performance.

Rufus Roundtree, leader of Da B’More Brass Factory, says the band’s magic comes from mixing top local talent into one powerful sound. “It’s like putting together a great meal and outsourcing some of the best ingredients,” Roundtree said. “You got this crazy mix of some of the best band leaders... when we come together, it’s just something special.”

NizzyThaShootHer (Tranise Foster) WMAR Rufus Roundtree & Da B'more Brass Factory in their inverview and performance with WMAR to celebrate Black Music Month

Their blend nods to the DMV’s go‑go roots and the brass traditions of New Orleans, and Roundtree urges fans to let go and join the celebration: “Go ahead and have some fun. Throw your head back, throw your hands up.”

The Vibe Collective lives up to its name, building a rotating community of singers, musicians and collaborators across the DMV. Band leader Jeff Mitchell says music helps people forget their troubles and simply enjoy the moment. “People are going through a lot of things in their life, and music is a way to get people just to kind of forget about maybe their personal problems,” he said. Mitchell explained the Collective grew from casual “vibe” sessions into an intentional platform to showcase talent: “I wanted to do was create spaces for those, those, um, those singers, those artists, those musicians, and then give them a platform where they could really exercise their talents and showcase what they can do for the world."

NizzyThaShootHer (Tranise Foster) WMAR The Vibe performing at at the McCullough Homes Wellness Center in West Baltimore

Both groups emphasize connection and surprise onstage — from the unmistakable party‑starting whistle in Roundtree’s band to The Vibe Collective’s rotating lineup that keeps every set fresh. “You can be a part of the mix, you can be part of the party, and then… I bet life is gonna be better,” Roundtree said. Mitchell echoed that communal spirit: “We all we got.”

As WMAR continues commemorating Black Music Month, these bands remind Baltimore why live music matters: it brings people together, lifts spirits and showcases the unique seasoning Black artists add to the soundscape — a contribution Mitchell says deserves more widespread recognition.

“It’s just something about the seasoning that Black people put on things, and it needs to be recognized on a global level,” he said.

NizzyThaShootHer (Tranise Foster) WMAR "The Vibe Collective" drummer performs for wellness event at McCullough

Both The Vibe and Rufus Roundtree & Da B'More Brass Factory have several booked events you can catch throughout the year. To keep up with these bands, head over to their social media pages.

Instagram handles: @rufusbmore @__thevibe