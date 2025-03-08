Howard County is set to introduce its very first cat café this Spring

ELICOTT CITY — Howard County is set to open its very first cat café, Luna Cat Collective, this spring, promising to be more than just a place to relax with furry friends. The owners envision a vibrant partnership aimed at not only finding homes for cats but also collaborating with local shelters and small businesses.

Located in Ellicott City, Luna Cat Collective spans an impressive 4,775 square feet, making it the largest cat café in the DMV area. The idea has been in development for a year and a half, and the owners are excited to create a welcoming space for cat enthusiasts. Ruth Wang, the majority owner, emphasized the demand for cat-friendly spaces in Howard County, noting, “The cats section at the local PetCo is larger than the dog section.”

A unique aspect of the café is its integration of Taiwanese culture. The café has partnered with a Taiwanese tea company that sources seasonal tea leaves directly from local farmers, providing a distinctive beverage experience to visitors.

Despite the excitement surrounding the café, the journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Brendan Morrison, Wang’s husband and minority owner, highlighted the complexities involved in meeting health codes, securing financing, and ensuring all regulations are met. “If we didn’t come into this with the experience we did, it would have taken a lot longer,” he said.

Luna Cat Collective aims to alleviate the burden on local shelters, particularly Small Miracles Dog and Cat Rescue. Founder Moira Liskovec has dedicated her life to reducing animal euthanasia and finding alternative solutions for at-risk animals. “I got to do something to help these animals; we can’t have healthy animals just being put down,” said Liskovec, who has rescued animals as far away as Texas and Kentucky.

As the demand for cat adoptions continues to grow, the overpopulation crisis remains a pressing issue. “We will never get to the end of this problem, but there are too many cats in this world and not enough people to adopt,” Liskovec explained.

The mission of Luna Cat Collective mirrors Liskovec’s goals—providing safe and loving homes for cats. Morrison shared a poignant perspective, stating, “If you look at a cat, it just wants to eat, it wants to live, it wants to be peaceful.” Wang echoed this sentiment, expressing her desire for all cats to find “safe and loving homes.”

As for the café’s opening date, Wang hopes to welcome guests by mid to late April. With the promise of good coffee, delightful tea, and the opportunity to interact with adoptable cats, Luna Cat Collective aims to become a beloved community hub for cat lovers in Howard County.