New cat cafe in Ellicott City seeks to find adoptable cats a new home

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Sleepy cats, hungry cats, playful cats.

There is a vibe for every cat, and human, at the Luna Cat Collective.

It's part cafe, part cat lounge. All of the cats are available for adoption through Small Miracles Cat and Dog Rescue.

"Its very gratifying seeing them open up over time," said Ruth Wang, co-owner of the cafe. "Obviously when they first come they’re like oh my God there’s so much space. Its so new, there’s so many new smells."

Wang and her partner, Brendan Morrison, opened the cafe in early October after spending the last couple of years under construction. Wang said she was inspired to open the cafe after she lost her mom and she and Morrison adopted two cats.

"They absolutely changed my life and they really helped me heal so we wanted to share that with the community," she said.

Guests pay to make a reservation online, the coffee and tea are complimentary. They offer 45 minutes, up to a day pass. They also do special events like kitten yoga and kitten anime night.

"We love seeing the customers come in, maybe kind of having a rough day and leaving all smiles," said Wang.

Moira Liskovec is the founder of Small Miracles and said she was excited to partner with Luna Cat Collective.

"When I went down there the one time there was a little girl laying on the bed and she had 5 cats surrounding her and that just made my day, like this place is awesome," Liskovec said.

