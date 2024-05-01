Watch Now
It's Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Here's some of your top news headlines

BALTIMORE — Happy first day of May! We have a warm and mostly dry Wednesday. Here's some top headlines to get you caught up with news of the day.

  • Police in Aberdeen charged a man for allegedly murdering three people and setting their apartment on fire.
  • Churchgoers make final case against Baltimore Archdiocese mergers
  • Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office reveals strategic crime fighting plan
  • Local organization holds after school patrol
  • Rescued sea turtle arrives at National Aquarium in Baltimore
