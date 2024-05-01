New Silver Diner, same gold star service

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The ageless Silver Diner is getting some new digs. The new location opened at The Avenue in White Marsh on Wednesday morning. As par for the palate, it will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and adult beverages whenever the stomach desires. The whipped cream on top is that the food hitting the table will be coming straight from the farm.

The restaurant will be open as late as 1 am on Friday and Saturday, 11 pm Sunday and Monday, and midnight Tuesday through Thursday. It’s on the bill as the largest Silver Dinner, employing 140 people and seating more than 320 customers.