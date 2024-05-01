BWI to significantly raise parking rates in July

LINTHICUM, Md. — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will raise its parking rates for the first time in 15 years, starting in July.

The airport announced today that daily parking rates will change significantly.

The hourly garage will charge a maximum of $30 per day (up from the current $22 per day); the daily garage will increase to $16 per day (up from $12 per day); express parking will be $14 per day (up from $10 per day); long-term parking will be $11 per day (up from $8 per day); and the BWI rail station garage will be $12 per day (up from $9 per day).

The rates go into effect July 1.

The airport said the rates "will remain very competitive" with major airports nationwide.

The additional revenue will be used to improve the parking service. The airport notes that a new guidance system is being installed in the hourly garage, eight new electric buses are being added to the shuttle fleet, and lighting improvements are being installed along the terminal roadway.

A parking reservation system is also in the works.

Ricky Smith, the airport's executive director/CEO, said in a statement: