Mayor race shake-up: Vignarajah drops out, endorses Dixon

Thiru Vignarajah candidate interview
WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel
Thiru Vignarajah sits down with WMAR-2 News anchor Jamie Costello on April 3, 2024 to discuss his campaign for Baltimore City Mayor.
Posted at 2:03 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 14:18:12-04

Just one day before early voting begins, Thiru Vignarajah announced on Wednesday that he's dropping out of the mayoral race and endorsing Sheila Dixon.

"It was not an easy choice to draw to a close our campaign," he said behind a "Shelia Dixon for Mayor" podium on Wednesday.

In a sit-down with him last month, he told anchor Jamie Costello he was running because "I couldn't watch from the sidelines hearing this debate about which is the lesser of two evils."

In the most recent Goucher College-Baltimore Banner poll in April, Vignarajah was polling in third place, behind incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott and former Mayor Sheila Dixon.

Prior to that poll's release, he told WMAR-2 News that his campaign was gaining momentum, but the poll showed his support at just 11%.

In that interview, he also said, "I love this City. Sheila had a chance, Brandon had a chance, they failed. They left this City in disarray and in disgrace."

This story is developing and will be updated.

