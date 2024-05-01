BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Showers taper off early with some patchy morning fog. A mostly dry start to May with more afternoon sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures compared to the past few days, in the low to mid-80s. Mostly sunny on Thursday with similar high temperatures before cooler air works into the region late-week. This weekend, temperatures will only climb into the upper-60s with increasing moisture. A few on and off rain showers are possible on Saturday afternoon with scattered showers and storms on tap for Sunday. Another unsettled pattern sets up into early next week with temperatures returning into then 80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.