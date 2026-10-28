Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker reportedly signs with Kansas City Chiefs after year away from NFL

Justin Tucker is back in the NFL.

The former Baltimore Ravens kicker and pro-bowler is reportedly joining the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, more than a year after Baltimore released him amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tucker, who spent 13 seasons with the Ravens, was suspended for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

He became eligible for reinstatement in November 2025 but remained unsigned.

The allegations against Tucker surfaced in January 2025, when multiple massage therapists accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior during appointments. Tucker has denied the allegations.

The allegations were first reported by The Baltimore Banner in January 2025. In all, 16 massage therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior during sessions at Baltimore-area spas. Tucker has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Tucker helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII. He was also once the NFL record holder for the longest successful field goal, connecting on a 66-yard kick in 2021.

His reported signing comes as the Chiefs deal with struggles from kicker Harrison Butker, who has made just 11 of 16 field-goal attempts this season. Butker missed two field goals in Kansas City's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

According to reports, Tucker worked out for the Chiefs on Tuesday before the team decided to add him to its practice squad.

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