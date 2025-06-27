Attorneys for massage therapists who accused Justin Tucker of inappropriate behavior react to NFL decision

BALTIMORE — After the NFL announced its decision to suspend former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, we're now hearing from the attorneys for some of the massage therapists who accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior."

"They are processing. it is complicated to have a decision like this come out. You would think that it would just be a sense of 'we won', attorney Catherine Dickinson told reporters in a Friday morning news conference. "It's not as simple as that."

Dickinson and Michael Belsky represent 13 of the 16 massage therapists from 8 different Baltimore-area spas who have accused Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct from 2012 through 2016.

The allegations first came to light on January 30 in a report by The Baltimore Banner, and Tucker has strongly denied them ever since. When more women came forward, he continued to maintain his innocence, but did apologize to anyone who felt disrespected.

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being," he said in a statement to Outkick in February.

The NFL responded to the Banner's story the next day, saying the league will look into the accusations.

"There was an opening here for an early discussion between Mr. Tucker and the victims and the NFL. There was a way that this could have happened and gone down in a way that was different than how it did, and unfortunately, Mr. Tucker dug in with his denials, and so we are where we are today," attorney Michael Belsky said.

The Baltimore Ravens released Tucker in May, calling it a "football decision." He remains a free agent, and can sign with a team at any time. But his suspension is effective from August 26 to November 11.

In a statement to ESPN, Tucker's agent said they're disappointed with the NFL's decision, but "in order to put this difficult episode behind him, and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept his resolution and close this matter." His agent added that Tucker stands by his previous statements.

"He continues to deny wrongdoing and consequently leaves many of the victims, our clients, with the stain of a denial," Belsky said. "Let us be clear. The NFL conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful investigation. They sat in this conference room for days upon days listening to the same story told over and over again by different women. They looked at corroborating evidence, including prompt reporting of the incidents and other supporting evidence."

"There have been too many instances in history when women's stories have been summarily dismissed without any investigation or empathy for their experiences. When that happens, it's a missed opportunity for accountability. We are grateful that the NFL provided a space for our clients to be collectively heard, and for the evidence, not just conjecture or speculation but real evidence thoroughly investigated evidence to be considered thoughtfully with an eye towards improvement moving forward," Dickinson said.

The attorneys say they now want to turn attention to the courage of their clients.

"Their bravery in coming forward in the face of a prominent public figure in a large organization is the epitome of empowerment," Dickinson said Friday. "We are eminently proud to represent a group of women that put themselves on the line to help other women in the industry moving forward. That's the real story here. That is the proper focus, not Mr. Tucker."

The attorneys say some of the massage therapists may decide to speak out publicly in the coming weeks.