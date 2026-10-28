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Even if the Terps don’t win, one student could score free tuition

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WMAR
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The Terps might not have won a game recently, but one lucky student could walk away a big winner this weekend.

Maryland Athletics is offering students a chance to win free in-state base tuition for the spring semester, worth about $5,500, as part of an effort to increase student attendance at SECU Stadium.

To be eligible, students attending Saturday’s game against Illinois must scan a QR code and remain in the stadium until the fourth quarter. A winner will then be selected through a raffle.

Maryland Assistant Athletic Director of Fan Development and Event Marketing Rachel Palmer told Inside Higher Ed the goal was to create a major giveaway that would encourage students both to attend the game and stay for all four quarters.

There are some other incentives, too. The first 3,000 students will receive a free T-shirt, while students who wear Halloween costumes will have opportunities to win additional prizes.

The promotion comes one week after Maryland parted ways with head football coach Michael Locksley following a 2-and-5 start and five consecutive losses. They haven't won a game since Sept. 12

This isn’t the first time Maryland has used tuition-related incentives at football games. In 2018, the university awarded a total of $28,000 in scholarships to students who stayed until the fourth quarter.

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