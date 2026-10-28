UPDATE: Lanes reopening on I-695 near Perring Parkway in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. — A crash on the inner loop in Parkville closed lanes near Perring Parkway; lanes are back open, and traffic is starting to slowly get by.

A live camera feed earlier showed smoke and cars stopped on I-695.

Maryland State Highway Administration called it a major crash and we are working to learn more information.

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