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UPDATE: Lanes reopening on I-695 near Perring Parkway in Parkville

WMAR-2 News Top Stories, October 28, 2026
WMAR-2 News Top Stories, October 28, 2026
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PARKVILLE, Md. — A crash on the inner loop in Parkville closed lanes near Perring Parkway; lanes are back open, and traffic is starting to slowly get by.

A live camera feed earlier showed smoke and cars stopped on I-695.

Maryland State Highway Administration called it a major crash and we are working to learn more information.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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