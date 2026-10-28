Cool and cloudy Wednesday

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

Midweek and we are looking a little different this morning. More moisture hangs out in our air today bringing fog and lingering cloud cover with it. Conditions may not be the easiest to navigate for early morning start-ups so extra time may be needed. We are cooler for Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the middle 60s. We see a warming trend arrive in time for the holiday weekend. Very warm stretch leading into Friday.

Overnight

Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday

Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.