NFL suspends former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for first 10 weeks of 2025 season

The National Football League is suspending former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL said that Tucker's suspension will be without pay and will take effect on roster cutdown day, August 26. He will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, November 11.

"As with any free agent, Tucker may serve his suspension while not being under contract with a club. Tucker remains free to try out and sign with a club; if he is signed during the offseason, he may attend training camp and participate in preseason games," according to an NFL news release.

Tucker, 35, was being investigated by the NFL after the Baltimore Banner released a report that accuses Tucker of inappropriate behavior toward multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore region.

The multi-time All-Pro has denied the allegations since the release of the report.

READ: 'This is desperate tabloid fodder': Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker issues fiery denial of sexual misconduct

The Ravens released Tucker on May 5, saying it came down to an "incredibly difficult football decision."

Tucker's place on the team had been in question since the allegations came out, but the drafting of kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft put a lot of speculation to rest.

In the statement, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta thanked Tucker for his contributions while playing for the team.

"We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives," DeCosta said.

RELATED: Ravens release kicker Justin Tucker

Tucker recently put his Owings Mills home up for sale, which was priced at $3.2 million.

WMAR reached out to a representative for Tucker following the announcement and are waiting to hear back.

MORE: Home of former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker going up for sale soon