Baltimore expands free sewage cleanup program to cover more basement backups

Baltimore City is expanding a program that provides eligible residents with free professional cleanup and disinfection services for sewage backups in their basements.

The city’s Sewage Onsite Support, or SOS, Cleanup Program will now cover qualifying backups that happen during dry weather when the blockage is determined to be on the city-owned side of the sewer lateral. The program previously covered only qualifying backups associated with wet weather, including heavy or sustained rainfall.

Dry-weather backups can happen when debris or other obstructions restrict the flow of wastewater through a sewer line even when there has been no recent rainfall, according to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

Under the expanded program, qualifying homeowners and renters will be connected with third-party contractors who provide cleanup and disinfection services at no cost.

Residents experiencing a basement sewage backup should report it to 311. DPW will investigate the backup, determine its cause and decide whether it qualifies for assistance.

The expansion follows years of calls from environmental groups to make cleanup assistance available when backups are caused by city-owned sewer infrastructure, regardless of whether the incident happens during wet or dry weather.

The city will also continue its expedited reimbursement program, which provides eligible residents with up to $5,000 per household for qualifying cleanup and disinfection expenses they have already paid. Residents cannot receive assistance from both programs for the same backup.

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