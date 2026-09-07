Families frustrated after historic cemetery in Catonsville left overgrown

CANTONSVILLE, Md. — Families with loved ones buried at Western Star Cemetery say years of neglect have left parts of the grounds nearly inaccessible, with tall grasses and uneven terrain blocking paths to burial plots.

That's the case for Karen Reaves, who has nine family members buried at the cemetery located off Old Frederick Road. Reaves said her mother purchased the family's plot in 1968, and for years the cemetery was well-maintained.

"It was really nice when she bought her plot over there," she said. "And we would come out every Memorial Day. But now? Mm-mm, no."

Reaves said the grounds' upkeep has faltered over the last decade following the death of the original owner, and attempts to contact whoever may now be responsible have gone nowhere.

"It's like they're forgotten. They're forgotten to the people who own it but not to the families and that's why they need to do something about it," she said.

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A phone number listed on signs posted on the property is no longer in service. The business listed as the property owner on the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation Har/Rose Inc. is considered not in good standing.

In the meantime, families and volunteer organizations like Unfailing Love Outreach Services Inc. have worked to maintain the grounds at both Western Star and Mount Zion, another cemetery that has fallen into similar conditions.

The non-profit's founder, Shayna Alderman, explains the owner of Western Star also served as the groundskeeper at the latter.

Their volunteer efforts have faced challenges, including fundraising for equipment and finding enough people to help.

Last year, the state legislature passed a bill creating the "Abandoned and Neglected Cemetery Fund," which took effect Oct. 1, 2025, but the fund has yet to receive any money, according to Office of Cemetery Oversight advisory board member David Zinner.

Zinner says it's something they're actively working to address, among other issues that plague older and abandoned cemeteries across the state.

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