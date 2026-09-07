Pride of Baltimore II set to depart Havre de Grace Tuesday morning after weekend visit

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. - The Pride of Baltimore II is set to depart from Havre de Grace Tuesday morning following a holiday weekend visit by the vessel.

After arriving in the Chesapeake Bay on Friday, staff offered free deck tours to the public through the weekend and Monday.

The ship has been the state's goodwill ambassador since 1988. A topsail schooner, the ship was built to continue the mission of its predecessor, Pride of Baltimore, lost in a storm in the Atlantic Ocean in May 1986.

The ship is set to depart at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

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