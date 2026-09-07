Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Pride of Baltimore II set to depart Havre de Grace Tuesday morning after weekend visit

47514456-01e9b8a4-dde2-4704-882c-acf34acb8e8e.jpg
WMAR
Visitors step foot on to the Pride of Baltimore II.
47514456-01e9b8a4-dde2-4704-882c-acf34acb8e8e.jpg
Posted
and last updated

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. - The Pride of Baltimore II is set to depart from Havre de Grace Tuesday morning following a holiday weekend visit by the vessel.

After arriving in the Chesapeake Bay on Friday, staff offered free deck tours to the public through the weekend and Monday.

The ship has been the state's goodwill ambassador since 1988. A topsail schooner, the ship was built to continue the mission of its predecessor, Pride of Baltimore, lost in a storm in the Atlantic Ocean in May 1986.

The ship is set to depart at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

.Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR