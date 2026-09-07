Annapolis artist Jeff Huntington's work now on display at Disney World's new Level 99 gaming venue

ANNAPOLIS, Md — An Annapolis artist's work is now on display at Walt Disney World in Florida, inside the brand new Level 99 gaming venue.

Jeff Huntington, known in the art world as Jahru, was chosen as one of 23 visual artists from across the world whose works are now inside the newest Level 99 gaming venue at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Huntington says his style of artwork was inspired by his father.

"Over the years, my work started to evolve and become fractured and disjointed when my father who is living with Alzheimer's for 14 years, became a major influence in my work."

He says the distortion artistically represents what it may be like living with the disease. Over time, it became his favorite style of art and caught the attention of many around the world.

When Level 99 reached out to Huntington about his art, he says he was excited to be part of the project. The mural took his team about six days to complete.

Level 99 gave him the freedom to create whatever he wanted.

"Well, when I was creating the design and thinking about how it should be how it could relate to what they're doing there I was thinking of you know allowed environment, dim lighting a lot of colors everywhere lotta digital displays going on, so I really wanted it to have that digital colorful glitchy look to it."

Creating his art alongside other artists from around the world was also an inspiring experience.

"Thats really exciting for me to create something that is specific and at the same time working around other amazing artists from all over the world that is a really cool thing to share with other artists."

The Level 99 location at Disney opened in late June. Huntington says he hasn't seen his art since the facility opened, but is excited others get to enjoy what he created.

He is now preparing to head to Washington, D.C., where he will place more of his art at the NoMa in Color Mural Festival later this month.

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