Families seek answers about abandoned Mount Zion Cemetery as ownership remains unclear

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Families are seeking answers on the future of an abandoned cemetery. The grass is overgrown, headstones toppled, and individuals who purchased burial plots don't know if they'll be honored.

The most recent owner of Mount Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne, Warren Harmis, passed away in January 2022. In his absence, the cemetery has fallen into disrepair.

After receiving hundreds of complaints, the state poured through deeds, old advertisements, newspaper filings, and legal documents dating back to 1903 in an effort to trace who is now responsible for the upkeep, and it remains a mystery.

The Pearsons are among the concerned family members. During a recent visit to the cemetery, they brought their own gardening tools. Beneath the tall grass in what appeared to be an empty field lie Queen Pearson’s siblings.

"My older brother died in 2001, he's buried next to my brother. And my mom is supposed to go between the two of them, but the place is a mess," Pearson said.

Her mom is now 101 years old, and Pearson has no idea if her mom's wish, and her investment will be honored.

"They don't know who owns the place, so I don't know. I don't know how I can find out who owns it. I don't know who to contact," Pearson explained.

Her mother purchased three plots back in 1993 for $495. Today, one plot could cost around $2,000, according to a local funeral home.

"I feel terrible because I have two sisters, two nieces and other family members out here," Pearson said. "But I'm sure I'm not the only person that's feeling this way."

Last year, WMAR-2 News spoke with other families expressing similar concerns.

RELATED: Community members upset over lack of upkeep at Mount Zion Cemetery

"Grass so high, you have to brush it off, you can't even find the plot that your person is buried in. It just, it hurts my soul to see this," said Charles Daye.

Catherine Simmons added, "When you come out and it looks like this, it's very heartbreaking."

READ MORE: 'The grass is so high' grass gets cut at Mount Zion Cemetery on Mother's Day

That was around Mother's Day, and nearly a year later, not much has changed.

A troubled history

"The Mount Zion cemetery has a long and troubled history," said David Zinner, who serves on the advisory council for the Maryland Office of Cemetery Oversight (OCO), the state regulatory agency overseeing cemeteries.

However, the agency doesn't have the power to regulate this particular cemetery. "They don't regulate religious cemeteries," Zinner explained.

But they can attempt to contact the owner, which they've tried to do unsuccessfully.

WMAR-2 News filed a records request for documents pertaining to the cemetery and its ownership and received dozens of emails and a 40-slide PowerPoint presentation. The deed dates back to 1903, but ownership became disputed in 2022, shortly after the most recent owner passed away in January of that year.

Since March 2022, the Office of Cemetery Oversight has received more than 400 calls and emails about the cemetery's condition.

Initially, the state directed families to the Baltimore Annual Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (BACAMEC), which voluntarily maintained the cemetery between June 2022 and February 2024. However, during legal proceedings regarding the true owner of Mt. Zion Cemetery, the Maryland State Department of Assessments & Taxation (SDAT) found no record showing evidence BACAMEC, Inc. owned the cemetery. In January 2024, a judge dismissed the lawsuit. The attorney representing BACAMEC told WMAR-2 News she’s not sure how her client became associated with the cemetery.

The OCO has also had numerous meetings with state and local agencies including the Division of Public Safety and Corrections Services, Maryland State Archives, Maryland Land Records, Baltimore County Office of Law, and Baltimore County Code Enforcement.

SDAT records now show the land belongs to Mount Zion Cemetery Company of Baltimore City, which appears to be a dead end.

"The ownership of this cemetery is now unclear," Zinner said. "Right now, everyone's hands are tied, because there's no clear way to transfer ownership from an abandoned cemetery to someone who's going to take care of it."

County involvement

In July of 2024, the Office of Cemetery Oversight held a meeting with Baltimore County Office of Law representatives to share their findings. The county has spent more than $33,000 to maintain the property and abate code violations since 2022, however, it is not responsible for the property. These costs are now liens on the property. The county plans to mow the cemetery one more time, scheduled for Thursday.

In an email, Erica Palmisano, the director of communications for Baltimore County government, said:

“Baltimore County continues to work with our state partners to address issues residents and community members continue to face as a result of the seemingly abandoned Mt. Zion Cemetery property. We understand and empathize with those affected, and appreciate the State’s willingness to identify a more sustainable resolution moving forward.”

While volunteers have stepped in to help with maintenance, there's a more immediate concern surrounding future burials.

"This is a place where the state needs to step in and say, here's a mechanism where, if we can't identify an owner, that we can figure out a way to transfer this to someone who's going to take care of it," Zinner said. "And you know, we proposed that legislation this year, it did not pass. We're very confident we'll be able to get it to pass next year, but that's a year away. And what do people do who have that situation right now? And the answer is, there's no clear answer."

This uncertainty is particularly upsetting to those who paid for plots at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

"In her mind, at 101, she just knows this is where she's coming," Pearson said of her mother.

Seeking solutions

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Office of Cemetery Oversight and was told an interview on this matter wasn't feasible. Instead, Dinah Winnick, the director of communications for the Maryland Department of Labor, sent the statement below:

“The Office of Cemetery Oversight and the Maryland Department of Labor are hopeful about the passage of HB535 and the establishment of Abandoned and Neglected Cemetery Fund. This Fund seeks to provide care and preservation to cemeteries that have fallen into disrepair and enable the State to help honor Marylanders' loved ones.”

A community clean-up is scheduled for April 18 and 19 from 3 p.m. until dark. Volunteers say they have the equipment but need more hands. They also plan to have a balloon release and candlelight vigil.

For anyone with pre-purchased plots at Mt. Zion Cemetery, you can file a complaint with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division, especially if you paid for services that weren't rendered. You should also contact your elected officials.

This article was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence and has been reviewed by a human editor before publication.