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End of the road for summer? Labor Day Weekend fun from Boyz II Men to fall festivals in your weekend planner

Charm City Live, the Towson Fall Festival and the Pride of Baltimore II offer free fun across the region this weekend.
Charm City Live, the Towson Fall Festival and the Pride of Baltimore II offer free fun across the region this weekend.
End of the road for summer? Labor Day Weekend fun from Boyz II Men to fall festivals in the weekend planner
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Baltimore's free end-of-summer music festival returns this Saturday with a headlining performance by Boyz II Men.

Charm City Live takes place at the historic War Memorial Plaza for its fifth annual celebration. The festival features performances by Boyz II Men, Estelle and Case, along with DJ sets and local performers. Attendees will also find food vendors, local businesses, a kids zone and a hiring fair connecting residents with city government jobs.

Several streets near War Memorial Plaza will be temporarily closed, including portions of Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette streets.

Also on Saturday, the Towson Fall Festival comes to Towson Courthouse Gardens at Pennsylvania Avenue and 400 Washington Avenue. The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features live music by local bands, craft vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and moon bounces for kids.

In Havre de Grace, the Pride of Baltimore II is in port all weekend. The historic tall ship is docked at Frank J. Hutchins Memorial Park on Congress Avenue. Free deck tours are available through Monday, and the ship departs Tuesday morning.

The Pride of Baltimore II is a topsail schooner, a type of vessel that played an important role in the War of 1812, a conflict during which Havre de Grace itself came under British attack.

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