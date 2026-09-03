Orioles welcome back Adley Rutschman as Baltimore fights to stay in playoff race

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles returned home after a nine-game road trip with a 6-3 record, but back-to-back losses against the Colorado Rockies to open September have tightened their margin for error in the playoff chase.

The homestand carries added weight with a familiar face in the opposing dugout. Adley Rutschman is back at Camden Yards for the first time as a visitor, now catching for the Boston Red Sox.

"A lot of feelings going on," Rutschman said. "Different being over on this side. Saw some guys outside here just now. A lot of memories. A lot of positive memories. Good interactions with guys."

Rutschman's former teammates say they miss more than just his presence on the field and behind the plate.

"Just as a human being he's one of those people that once you get to know him he's always going to be in your corner and building that relationship with him just outside of the field is just... he's one of the best human beings I've been around," Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser said. "He'll do anything for you."

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz acknowledged the emotions surrounding Rutschman's return, but said the focus quickly shifts once the game begins.

"We're trying to get in the playoffs, we're trying to play our best baseball and playing against Adley, he's just on the Red Sox right now," Albernaz said. "But I'm sure once the first inning and they have a video tribute... when the game starts it just goes back to competition."

The Orioles open the homestand with a four-game series against the Red Sox on Thursday night, followed by a critical three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians — the team currently holding the final playoff spot in the American League.

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