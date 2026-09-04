Outlaw is safe: Mustang missing since June captured near Liberty Reservoir

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A Mustang horse that sparked concern and captured the attention of neighbors for more than two months is finally safe after a successful capture effort Thursday.

Carroll County Animal Control announced Thursday that the horse was successfully captured and transported to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Mount Airy after weeks of patient efforts by animal welfare groups, horse experts and volunteers.

The horse, now known as Outlaw, had been loose in the area since late June, and drawn widespread attention from neighbors concerned about his safety.

Officials said Animal Control coordinated the operation with professional horseman JR Raulerson and Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue. Because of the horse's Mustang background, Animal Control also consulted with the Bureau of Land Management on appropriate trapping techniques.

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According to the Humane Society of Carroll County, patience ultimately led to the successful capture.

"While there was a lot of public interest in this horse, he really just needed peace and time to get comfortable going in and out of the pen the trapper had set up for him," said Jaime Limoges, executive director of the Humane Society of Carroll County. "He had been going in to feed for several nights, and last night we were able to close the pen, securing the horse."

On Thursday, crews assembled dozens of fence panels to create a temporary chute leading to a trailer. Officials said the horse moved through the chute on his own and entered the trailer without incident.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Maryland Department of Natural Resources assisted with traffic control during the transport.

Outlaw is now being cared for at Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, where officials say he has settled safely into a stall.

Members of the public interested in supporting Outlaw's ongoing care can donate directly to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue.

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