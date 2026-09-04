Baltimore City Health Department confirms a rabid fox found in West Baltimore, may have bitten one person

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Health Department confirms that a fox found in a West Baltimore yard tested positive for rabies.

The fox was picked up by Baltimore City Animal Control in the 4300 block of Groveland Avenue on Wednesday, and the positive rabies test result was received Thursday.

According to the initial report, the fox was located in the rear yard near a trash can and may have bitten one person in the area.

“We take any rabies exposure seriously,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor. “If you have any information about the fox in the area or believe you may have had contact with a fox, please contact the Baltimore City Health Department.”

Call the Baltimore City Health Department at 410-396-4436 during normal business hours, or call the Baltimore City Operator at 410-396-3100 after business hours or on weekends.

Thursday night, Health Department Animal Control Officers canvassed the neighborhood to provide information about rabies and talk to residents about next steps if they have come in contact with a fox.

BCHD also strongly recommends that residents living near the 4300 block of Groveland Avenue check their pets for any potential animal bites.

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