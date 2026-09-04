Headed to the weekend stretch

Happy Friday!

We made it to the final stretch before the weekend. A few more showers and storms to get through before calm weather finally arrives. Mostly to our west this afternoon, we will see some showers and storms linger. a 2 out of 5 again this afternoon. Temperatures will be hot and sticky with the 90s expected. Calm and cooler for the weekend ahead. We will warm again as we head into next week.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

A chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.