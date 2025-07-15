White Marsh library reopens, here’s what’s new and what’s coming next across Baltimore County

WHITE MARSH, Md. — After about three months of renovations, the White Marsh branch of the Baltimore County Public Library has reopened.

“There’s so many books and I really like to read,” said six-year-old Harper Krick.

What’s New at the White Marsh Branch

Upgraded meeting room with audio-visual equipment

Renovated family restroom and adult changing station

Enhanced children’s section with interactive play features, new tables and seating

Brighter, more open entryway

White Marsh resident, Christina Freeman, says the improvements make a big difference for parents.

“There’s family bathrooms, you can’t go wrong. As a mom with two little ones, we kind of need that so it’s incredible.”

Freeman said she had been waiting for the branch to reopen to enroll her child in the summer reading program.

“It’s been something that I’ve been putting off because this branch is close to my home and it hasn’t been open.”

A Space for Everyone

White Marsh resident Martin Znamirowski was the first person through the doors on reopening day. He came straight in to use the computers as part of his job search.

“The internet is very convenient right now. There was a time when I used the library primarily for reading material and books on tape. So it sort of carried over from there,” he said. “It was a very affordable avenue when things were tight for me.”

The renovations, which cost $580,000, were funded through a mix of state grants, Baltimore County allocations, and community fundraising.

Previous upgrades to the branch included a new service desk and shelving. In the coming weeks, new furniture will also be installed in the children’s section.

"We love books and we love the libraries, so we're really excited about this. We come as often as we can," said White Marsh resident Angie Krick."

Krick's daughter is equally as excited.

"I like Audible books and chapter books, but only the chapter books with pictures. Well sometimes I’ll get the words," said Harper.

Programming and Community Events Return

While the building was closed, library staff made sure community engagement didn’t miss a beat.

“We did story times throughout the community, anything we could do to continue to engage,” said Justin Hartzell, Capital Projects Manager with the Baltimore County Public Library system.

Summer programs are now back at the branch and starting July 21, free lunches will be offered for kids 18 and younger Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

What’s Next for Baltimore County Libraries

The Woodlawn branch is next in line for a major 18-month renovation starting this fall. A temporary location at 6660 Security Boulevard will open during construction to continue serving that community. After that, it’s Randallstown’s turn.

"We are moving down Liberty Road and it's gonna be a $53 million renovation, our largest by far to date. And then following that up, we have our Essex branch which we're in design plan for, for some property that was just purchased," said Hartzell.

Hartzell says the revamp is to make sure that the buildings are keeping up with 21st century needs.

“Like much of Baltimore County, some of our buildings are aging, and their infrastructure is a little older. So I think we've done a really good job of creating a facilities plan,” said Hartzell.