From 1 bedroom to 3, Elkton dad helps build new home for his daughter

ELKTON, Md. — A new chapter is beginning for two families in Elkton.

“I can't even think of a word to express to you how excited I am, because for me this is like a new beginning,” said Wolton Baptist.

Baptist currently shares a one-bedroom apartment with his 9-year-old daughter. Soon, they’ll have their own space in a new three-bedroom, 1.5-bath home and he’s helping to build it with his own hands.

“The process, it's not easy. But the finish line, it's worth it,” said Baptist.

This build is part of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build campaign, where women-led teams fundraise and volunteer on the construction site.

“We’re planting a seed not just for this family, but for their families as well to see that they did it,” said Damarys Ayala, a volunteer from the Stellar Home Group.

Michele Louderback, Community Engagement Manager for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, says partnerships like these are critical. “We cannot provide affordable housing without both volunteers and fundraisers,” she explained.

About 4% of building materials are donated. The rest is covered by fundraising efforts, with teams raising tens of thousands of dollars to make projects like this possible.

“Many of our families are first-generation homebuyers,” Louderback added. “The thought of owning a home was something they didn’t even think about.”

This duplex will house two families, one unit for Baptist and his daughter, the other for a single mom.

“She rents until she can no longer afford it or until the conditions were just untenable and she had to move and then she'd move in with family members with her son. This has been going on for years and year's,” said Louderback.

Habitat for Humanity offers its homeowners a 0% interest mortgage, and the payments are capped at 30% of the buyer’s income. Each homeowner receives financial counseling, takes home maintenance classes, and puts in around 200 hours of work on the job site.

For Baptist, one part of this journey is still a surprise, his daughter doesn’t yet know he’s helping build their future home.

“She doesn't know anything about this,” he said. “Personally, I love seeing a smile on my daughter’s face. And I know this is the best way I could get that smile I’m looking for.”

The duplex is expected to be completed in the Fall. For more information on volunteer opportunities with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, click here.