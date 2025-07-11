Boa Constrictors and Albino Milk Snakes: Where you can explore slithering creatures for World Snake Day

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Whether you're fascinated or fearful, World Snake Day at Irvine Nature Center is an chance to learn more about one of nature’s most misunderstood creatures and maybe even conquer a phobia.

Brittany Roger, a snake specialist at Irvine proudly introduced her pet Albino Milk Snake, Petunia, to a room full of kids. But Petunia is far from alone, Roger has 14 other snakes at home, including corn snakes, boa constrictors, and pythons.

Her fascination with snakes started in first grade when she stumbled upon an Eastern Rat Snake.

“It sat in my arms and I felt magic,” Roger said. “I brought it home and was like, ‘Look at my new friend!’ My parents weren’t haters, but they told me to put it back. Ever since then, I’ve been lobbying for pet snakes.”

Now, Roger is using her passion to educate the public and inspire a new generation of snake fans. World Snake Day at Irvine Nature Center features a jam-packed lineup of activities including:



A guided nature hike to search for snakes

Animal presentation with reptiles from around the world

Games, arts and crafts

Campers at Irvine got a sneak peak, so we asked what they like about snakes? Campers at Irvine share thoughts about snakes

“They’re an animal we interact with all the time, so it’s always good to learn more,” Roger said. “My favorite part about World Snake Day is how in sync I get with the excitement of the kids.”

World Snake Day will be held Sunday, July 13th at Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills.

Activities run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission starts at $5 for children ages 6 and up.

For more information or to plan your visit, check out Irvine Nature Center’s website.