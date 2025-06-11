Braids & bonds, where you can find the free father-daughter salon

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Whether it’s crochet, braids or a silk press, Jawana Lovelace makes sure every client leaves her chair feeling confident and cared for. But she's temporarily switching up her scenery from the salon to the library, helping dads with their daughter's hair.

"Fathers are the heart of the community, they're the backbone of the family,” said Lovelace. “Doing hair is such an intimate and vulnerable experience. If I can teach that skill set they can be able to create those memories with their children and bond with them on a different level. To show them that they're not just showing up and providing, but they're also creating a space of care."

Lovelace, owner of LovelyLaced Styles in Owings Mills, is leading a hands-on workshop for fathers and daughters at the Randallstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. The event is designed to teach dads basic haircare and styling techniques, while creating space for bonding and memories.

"Detangling the hair, how wash day should look, how to properly care for the hair, but then also how to do braids, buns, and ponytails, simple everyday styles," said Lovelace.

This isn’t her first collaboration with the library. Lovelace previously participated in the BCPL pitch competition, earning a $1,000 grant to help launch LovelyLaced Styles Academy, which trains aspiring stylists entering the beauty industry.

“When I realized the library had so many resources to offer, I just poured myself in that direction,” she shared. “I was able to receive — so now I’m giving back.”

Emily Williamson, Communications Supervisor for Baltimore County Public Library, says workshops like this one reflect how the library is evolving to meet the community's needs.

“What’s so wonderful about 21st-century libraries is we’re so much more,” she said. “You’ll leave with great memories with your daughter — and a few new styling skills too.”

The free workshop takes place Wednesday, June 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Randallstown Meeting Room. No prior experience is needed — just bring your daughter and a willingness to learn.

"Our mission is to explore, learn, create, and connect, and this program accomplishes all four goals in one thing. They're going to explore and learn how to create hairstyles and of course they're gonna be connecting with their daughters," said Williamson.

For Lovelace, it’s all about community and coming full circle.

"It started off with my aunt doing my hair and then my sister," she said.

She remembers the early days of getting her own hair done, sitting in a chair at a beauty school with her mom by her side. Now, she’s helping other families build those same memories.

