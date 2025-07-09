Inside Amazon’s Curtis Bay Delivery Station: How Prime Day orders reach your doorstep

CURTIS BAY, Md. — Amazon’s annual Prime Day is in full swing and this year, the company is turning it up a notch with four full days of deals. But behind every “Buy Now” click is a massive logistics operation.

WMAR-2 News got a behind-the-scenes look at how it all comes together at Amazon’s Curtis Bay delivery station.

“It’s Christmas in July,” said Amazon spokesperson Sam Fisher. “This is like our Super Bowl.”

This year’s Prime Day is the first to stretch 96 hours, which means even more packages and a bigger push to get them delivered safely and on time.

“It’ll start in one of our fulfillment centers those are a million-plus square foot buildings,” Fisher explained. “Items get picked, packed, and shipped out of there, sent to a middle-mile sort center, and then arrive here. This is where they’re loaded into vans and sent out on the road.”

But before Amazon’s blue vans hit the streets, drivers undergo immersive training.

“The main focus at all times is safety, period point blank. We obviously want to get packages out to our customers as quickly as possible, but we always want to make sure that it's in a safe manner,” said Chris Davis, an Area Manager and driving trainer.

Drivers go through the ‘slip-trip-fall’ simulator wearing shoes with little traction and walking across a wet, slick surface. The test prepares delivery drivers for the hazards of walking on icy sidewalks or slippery driveways.

“This is the machine we actually use for our new DAs [Delivery Associates],” said Victoria Yates, a driver trainer. “It gives the full experience of walking on slippery surfaces. We really want to try to reduce an injury, so that's why Amazon has implemented these safety procedures.”

WMAR-2 News Kara Burnett stepped into Amazon’s virtual reality training program, which guides drivers through every step of a delivery, from properly placing packages to avoiding unexpected pets at the door. And finally, the driver simulator.

The site outside of Baltimore delivers about 45,000 to 60,000 packages everyday. According to Site Manager Cory Boatman, building familiarity with delivery routes is key to long-term success.

“To ensure delivery success, we often put our drivers on the same routes,” Boatman said. “It helps them build confidence and strong delivery habits.”

Beyond logistics, the Curtis Bay station is also helping boost the local economy.

“This site has created hundreds of direct and indirect jobs,” said Fisher. “That includes people working under the roof and those driving the vans. Everyone working at the facility is making over $19 an hour, and the site is still hiring.”