Laundromat fire is latest tragic incident to hit Carrollton Ridge community

BALTIMORE — A fire broke out at a vacant laundromat in Baltimore City's Carrollton Ridge community on Wednesday morning.

The three story building is located in the 400 block of S. Monroe Street, and also connects to another unidentified business.

Flames rapidly spread through the entire store front prompting a second alarm to be called before crews could gain control.

There were no reports of anyone being trapped or injured.

According to online property records, the laundromat has been vacant since 2019. The business next door does not show as having a vacant building notice, although it's believed to be unoccupied.

It's the latest tragic incident reported this year in Carrollton Ridge, which has seen a combined total of 33 homicides and shootings.

Some of those victims include Travis Johnson and Donald White.

Several fires have previously been reported in the area as well, many of them involving vacant buildings. The most recent occurred earlier this month on Wilhelm Street.

Then back in May the body of 35-year-old Miguel Soto Diaz was pulled from a burning vacant home on nearby Furrow Street.

In June WMAR asked the Carrollton Ridge Neighborhood Association President how city leadership could ease the community's pain, this was her answer.

“Our community is in the seat of darkness. You can feel it, you can see it. People recognize it. It's as if evil has a seat here."

