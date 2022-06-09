Man found shot to death inside burning Baltimore vacant was being held hostage over $50k, marijuana

BALTIMORE — A man found last month shot to death inside a burning vacant Baltimore rowhome was a California marijuana dealer being held for ransom.

The new revelations were made in federal court documents charging Ziyon Isaiah Thompson in connection to the murder of Miguel Soto Diaz.

Prosecutors say the two men knew each other from doing illegal business in the past together.

On May 8, Diaz was in town to discuss future drug deals with Thompson.

Around 9am that day, Thompson used a prepaid "burner" phone to video chat one of Diaz's associates in California.

Thompson allegedly showed Soto-Diaz bound in a chair with duct tape over his mouth and zip-ties on his hands and ankles.

He reportedly then demanded the associate to send 200 pounds of marijuana and $50,000, in exchange for Soto-Diaz's release.

“Papi said send the bags and money so he can be ok and he said don’t call the police or he want [sic] be coming home. We had a long conversation. 200 bags and 50k," Thompson allegedly wrote in a text message to the associate.

Later that night, the associate messaged Thompson back threatening to call the feds.

Thompson responded with laughing emojis saying, "Y’all not even legal so if y’all coming with the Feds tell y’all sell weed.”

Investigators then worked to determine when and where Thompson activated the "burner" phone, and used facial recognition to confirm that Thompson was indeed who they were looking for.

Detectives found video of Thompson buying the phone at a store in Baltimore, just hours before Soto-Diaz arrived in town.

His charred body was discovered the next day, when crews were called to put out a vacant house fire at 325 Furrow Street.

Also inside the home was a gas can and 9mm shell casings, indicating the fire was intentionally set.

To find Thompson, ATF agents obtained a warrant to track another phone he was known to use.

Federal authorities concluded in charging documents that between April and May of 2022, Thompson participated in a conspiracy with Miguel Soto-Diaz and his associates to traffic large quantities of marijuana from California to Maryland.

