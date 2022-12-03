Fire crews battle a two-story row home fire Saturday in Carrollton Ridge

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is investigating the cause of a two-story row home fire in Carrollton Ridge Saturday.
According to authorizes, the fire began around 6 a.m., in the 2000 block of Wilhelm Street. Fire crews arrived to find flames showing from both floors.
As of right now, there are no reports of any injuries.
