Fire crews battle a two-story row home fire Saturday in Carrollton Ridge

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734
Posted at 2:46 PM, Dec 03, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is investigating the cause of a two-story row home fire in Carrollton Ridge Saturday.

According to authorizes, the fire began around 6 a.m., in the 2000 block of Wilhelm Street. Fire crews arrived to find flames showing from both floors.

As of right now, there are no reports of any injuries.

