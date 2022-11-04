Residents in Carrollton Ridge community say violence is only getting worse

BALTIMORE — In South Baltimore, police are investigating a homicide after they found a man shot to death.

It happened near Wilkens and South Fulton Avenue, Thursday evening. Police said just after 6:00 p.m., they got a shotspotter alert near that corner. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the head.

Baltimore City paramedics later pronounced him dead.

Kay Maness lives nearby, and she told WMAR the gun violence is normal over there, but it seems to be getting worse.

“When I first moved around here, this neighborhood used to be peaceful but now looking at it it’s horrible. Every time you turn around, somebody getting shot, they’re getting killed out here for no reason at all. If it wasn’t for these drugs, these people wouldn’t be doing what they doing now,” Maness said.

Faizier Ahim is another neighbor in the community. He too said the gun violence has become a normal occurrence.

“When I’m going to my work you know, I see the police around and a lot of people here, I said what’s going on, and the police, they told me somebody’s been shot. A lot of time you hear you know, lot of guns sound a lot of time,” Ahim said.

Ahim also said although his neighborhood seems rough at times, there is still hope for change.

“It’s really nice people, a lot of nice people doing a lot of stuff. Actually, cleaning every Saturday and we helping each other,” Ahim said.

Maness blames the drugs and access to guns as the reason for the increased violence.

“It’s the younger generation that’s killing off their own kind,” Maness said.

Both Ahim and Maness said they are always left feeling uneasy about the gun violence, and they wish something could help end it.

“People they must be stopping, you know, killing each other. That just bothers me, it’s not good,” Ahim said.

Police have not identified the man who died or mentioned any updates concerning what led to his death. If you have any information that could lead police to an arrest, you’re urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.