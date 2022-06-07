‘It’s too much': Police investigating two murders on one South Baltimore block within three days

BALTIMORE — For the second time this week, South Baltimore residents are waking up to news of a murder in their community.

Police said a man was shot and killed on the 1900 block of Ramsay Street around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“I was waken up by the police knocking on my door asking me had I seen anything, and I was like, 'No, you guys just woke me up,” a neighbor said.

Decorating the neighborhood was caution tape, evidence markers and murder.

A man who didn’t want to go on camera woke up to detectives canvassing the area Tuesday morning not far from his front door.

The victim died at the scene.

“It’s just too too too much, too much it’s everyday,” a resident said.

On Saturday evening, the resident said he had a similar view near his street but this time it was near his back doorstep.

He said the violence stems from the vacant homes he’s surrounded by which seem to be everything but vacant.

“You almost think somebody’s living in this house because they’re running up and down the steps all day all night long and they go in there and do whatever they want to do and it’s just…the city needs to do more,” the resident said.

“I wanna say something happens around here just like every other day and it’s just sad," the neighbor said. "It’s either an accident or somebody’s getting killed murdered, fires."

Sadly neighbors share they can’t help but feel trapped by the violence.

”It’s a certain point where you just get used to this kind of thing," the neighbor said. "All you can do is try to get away from the area, and basically if you can’t do that and you’re stuck, you just got to put up with it,” he said.

But they don’t want to have to put up with it alone, calling for more police presence to deter the violence.

“I think they really need to put the boys back on street beats back in the day like they used to have it. Yeah they really need that back,” the neighbor said.

So far, police haven’t publicly identified any victims or suspects in this case but anyone with information is asked to call police.