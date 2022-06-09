‘This young man was loved’: Carrollton Ridge community shows support for another victim of gun violence

BALTIMORE — His name is Donald White.

He was gunned down Tuesday morning around 6:45 a.m. in Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge community.

WMAR-2 News spoke with a community leader who offered support to his family and wants to see more healing in Carrollton Ridge.

“I was just sitting down, getting ready to do my devotions,” said Cynthia Tensley, “when I heard the pop, pop, pop.”

Shortly after, Tensley found herself pulled to the spot where a man had was laying on the ground.

“I grabbed a sheet just in case something was needed to stop the bleeding,” she said.

Once medics arrived, they pronounced the victim dead.

Family and the Carrollton Ridge community said White was a father, a brother and a son.

“I just keep thinking about that mother and not just that mother but all the other mothers,” said Tensley, reflecting on Tuesday’s shooting. “This young man was loved by someone.”

A social media post said White was a father of a six-month-old baby.

“He leaves behind a six-month-old baby, three younger siblings and a family unit that will never be the same,” read the post.

On the day of the shooting, Tensley said said she prayed with White's family and friends who gathered on scene.

White's passing isn’t the first for the Carrolton Ridge neighborhood.

Over the weekend another man lost his life to gun violence.

Tensley, who’s the community association president, shared her sympathy.

“Just my apologies,” she said. “My apologies that their child, their loved ones were murdered in our community. This is where we live. Forever this community, to them will be a place of sadness and possibly hatred.”

Tensley hopes that darkness will one day turn to light. She’s also hoping for a brighter future for Carrollton Ridge.

“We have people here who care,” she said. “We have community members holding events, giving food away, teaching job skills, and more. In my spirit I know this community is going to be a model community. It’s going to be a sanctuary community, just may not today.”

Tensley is encouraging people who want to get involved with community improvement to reach out for volunteer opportunities. You can find more information by visiting The Carrollton Ridge Community Association Facebook page.

If you have information about Donald White’s death detectives want to hear from you. You can call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.