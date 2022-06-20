'It's as if evil has a seat here:' 29-year-old among 5 killed over the weekend

BALTIMORE — After watching men get gunned down on her street nearly every week, she says it’s as if "evil has a seat here."

That’s what the president of the Carrollton Ridge Neighborhood Association shared with us after the 4th deadly shooting in less than a month on her street.

It left 29-year-old Travis Johnson dead.

The place where he was shot was just feet away from a memorial for Ramsay Street's last murder victim.

Witnesses close by at the time of the shooting say three people got into a fight when moments later shots rang out.

One neighbor says bullets flew through his van causing damage he has to pay for out of pocket.

It’s a shooting on the same street where just two weeks ago we reported two murders within the same block.

That's the third person in that sector within a week in that block area.

We asked the association president what city leadership could do differently in the area to ease her frustrations with bloodshed. She just wish they had more answers.

“Our community is in the seat of darkness. You can feel it, you can see it. People recognize it. It's as if evil has a seat here,” Cynthia Tensley shared.

She says at times she feels suffocated by the violence they haven't been able to get a hold of for years, decades.

“When death, destruction, fear, apathy primarily rule a community, there needs to be some spiritual intervention as well as those other outside resources,” she said.

But she says though she worries constantly about the shootings, the overdoses and fires that can't seem to stay away, she'll try to find comfort in the simple things.

“Even if it means enjoying the singing of the songbirds you know in the morning hours, amidst all of this that's still grace, still something to treasure,” said Tensley.