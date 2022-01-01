January 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City ended 2021 with over 337 murders, a mark surpassed for six consecutive years.

In 2021, there were 337 people murdered in the city and 726 non-fatal shootings.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here's a look at January 2021.

1/1- 8:56 a.m., a 5-year-old girl suffered from a graze gunshot in the 1600 block of N. Pulaski Street for a shooting. The victim was accidentally shot by her 6-year-old brother after he got a hold of their father’s gun. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

1/1 - 1:44 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the Fells point area. At this time, the victim doesn’t know exactly where he was.

1/1 - 1:30 a.m., two unidentified adult males were shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive. A third victim, a 16-year-old male had also been shot in the leg and was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.