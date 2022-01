BALTIMORE — Two people were shot in the 3600 block of Hanover Street on Wednesday.

According to Baltimore Police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting at around 7:32 p.m. and found the two 25-year-old men injured.

A crime scene was located in 3600 block of Hanover Street.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.