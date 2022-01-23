Police investigating double shooting at city apartment complex

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred at the Buena Vista Apartments on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 2:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Union Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers located a 24-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, both suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

