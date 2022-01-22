One dead, another injured in double shooting in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A double shooting in North Baltimore leaves one woman dead and a man seriously injured Friday afternoon.

Baltimore Police said it happened before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue at York Road.

Officers found the victims in a car which crashed near a convenience store in the area.

An unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was transported to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Aubrey McMillan lives near where the shooting happened. He said something needs to be done to stop the violence.

“It’s too many people losing their lives over nothing, over nonsense,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to give police a call.