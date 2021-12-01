December 2021 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City reported 28 homicides and 54 non-fatal shootings.

So far in 2021, there have been 311 people murdered in the city and 660 non-fatal shootings.

Those numbers compare to 302 and 666 respectively at this time last year.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here are the incidents from December 2021:

12/1 - 2:35 p.m.,: A 23-year-old man was found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he was shot in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

12/1 - 2:27 p.m.,: A man was shot in the 500 block of Random Road. Due to his injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.