Husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant murdered outside home Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Police have identified a man murdered in the street of a Northeast Baltimore neighborhood.

James Blue, 43, was shot to death Tuesday afternoon outside a home in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.

Sources say Blue is the husband of an active Baltimore Police Lieutenant.

Police have not revealed any details on a potential motive or suspect, but are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The incident is the latest in a rash of recent gun violence in the city.

This past weekend, six people in Baltimore City were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire.

The violence hasn't stopped since.

Between Monday and Wednesday six other victims besides Blue were shot, three of them fatally.

Those victims include Chesley Patterson, the General Manager of La Scala Ristorante in Little Italy, who was gunned down in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue, and Cheryl McCormack, 51, who was shot and killed while delivering food in the 3900 block of White Avenue.

So far in 2022 there have been 32 murders reported in Baltimore — 13 ahead of last year's pace.