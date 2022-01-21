Watch
Body found Wednesday; autopsy says victim was shot multiple times in the head and upper body

Posted at 11:58 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 11:58:03-05

BALTIMORE — A man dies after being shot in the head and upper body multiple times, according to Baltimore Police.

On Wednesday, at around 4:20 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue to investigate a possible break-in.

When they arrived to the location, they found a decomposing male body inside a vacant dwelling. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.

On Thursday, the medical examiner's performed an autopsy and found the cause of death to be four gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

