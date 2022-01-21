Body found Wednesday; autopsy says victim was shot multiple times in the head and upper body

BALTIMORE — A man dies after being shot in the head and upper body multiple times, according to Baltimore Police.

On Wednesday, at around 4:20 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue to investigate a possible break-in.

When they arrived to the location, they found a decomposing male body inside a vacant dwelling. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.

On Thursday, the medical examiner's performed an autopsy and found the cause of death to be four gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

