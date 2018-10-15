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Join House of Ruth Maryland and WMAR-2 News and help us

Fill the House on October 14th at Towson Place in the Weis parking lot located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue between 9 am – 6 pm, where we’ll be accepting donations of:

  • Donation Wish List:
    • New twin and queen bedsheet sets
    • New standard-sized pillows
    • New twin and queen blankets
    • New twin and queen inflatable mattresses
    • New bath towels, hand towels, washcloths
    • New pots & pans sets
    • New dishware sets
    • New cooking and eating utensils
    • New women’s and children’s underwear
    • Size 6, 7, 8 diapers; size 3T, 4T, 5T toddler training pants
    • Deodorant, skin lotion
    • Laundry detergent, dish soap, sponges 
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