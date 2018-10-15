Join House of Ruth Maryland and WMAR-2 News and help us
Fill the House on October 14th at Towson Place in the Weis parking lot located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue between 9 am – 6 pm, where we’ll be accepting donations of:
- Donation Wish List:
- New twin and queen bedsheet sets
- New standard-sized pillows
- New twin and queen blankets
- New twin and queen inflatable mattresses
- New bath towels, hand towels, washcloths
- New pots & pans sets
- New dishware sets
- New cooking and eating utensils
- New women’s and children’s underwear
- Size 6, 7, 8 diapers; size 3T, 4T, 5T toddler training pants
- Deodorant, skin lotion
- Laundry detergent, dish soap, sponges