Weis Markets and WMAR work together to 'Fill the House'

WMAR-2 News and Weis Markets have joined forces again to 'Fill the House'. This annual fundraiser, hosted by WMAR, is in its 5th year.

House of Ruth Maryland is in need of new diapers, wipes, formulas, comforters (of all sizes) pillows, blankets and new underwear for women and children.

There are 16 Weis locations across our area where you can make a donation.

10825 Birmingham Way Woodstock 7200 Holabird Avenue Dundalk 7848 Wise Avenue Dundalk 165 Orville Road Middle River 9613M Harford Road Carney 1080 Maiden Choice Lane Arbutus 4126 East Joppa Road Baltimore 550 West MacPhail Road Bel Air 9400 Scott Moore Way Perry Hall 943 Pulaski Highway HavreDeGrace 7927 Belair Road Suite S Baltimore 1238 Putty Hill Avenue Towson 7005 Security Blvd. Windsor Mill 6375 Monroe Avenue Eldersburg 9251 Lakeside Boulevard Owings Mills 10 Village Center Road Reisterstown

You can also donate at PeoplesBank, or join us on October 20th at the Weis Markets at Towson Place, located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, collecting donations.

