Weis Markets and WMAR work together to 'Fill the House'

Weis Markets helps 'Fill the House'
WMAR
Fill the House 2021
Posted at 2:51 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 14:51:09-04

WMAR-2 News and Weis Markets have joined forces again to 'Fill the House'. This annual fundraiser, hosted by WMAR, is in its 5th year.

House of Ruth Maryland is in need of new diapers, wipes, formulas, comforters (of all sizes) pillows, blankets and new underwear for women and children.

There are 16 Weis locations across our area where you can make a donation.

10825 Birmingham WayWoodstock
7200 Holabird AvenueDundalk
7848 Wise AvenueDundalk
165 Orville RoadMiddle River
9613M Harford RoadCarney
1080 Maiden Choice LaneArbutus
4126 East Joppa RoadBaltimore
550 West MacPhail RoadBel Air
9400 Scott Moore WayPerry Hall
943 Pulaski HighwayHavreDeGrace
7927 Belair Road Suite SBaltimore
1238 Putty Hill AvenueTowson
7005 Security Blvd.Windsor Mill
6375 Monroe AvenueEldersburg
9251 Lakeside BoulevardOwings Mills
10 Village Center RoadReisterstown

You can also donate at PeoplesBank, or join us on October 20th at the Weis Markets at Towson Place, located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, collecting donations.

