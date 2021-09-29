Weis Markets and WMAR work together to 'Fill the House'

WMAR-2 News and Weis Markets have joined forces again to 'Fill the House'. This annual fundraiser, hosted by WMAR, is in its 5th year.
House of Ruth Maryland is in need of new diapers, wipes, formulas, comforters (of all sizes) pillows, blankets and new underwear for women and children.
There are 16 Weis locations across our area where you can make a donation.
|10825 Birmingham Way
|Woodstock
|7200 Holabird Avenue
|Dundalk
|7848 Wise Avenue
|Dundalk
|165 Orville Road
|Middle River
|9613M Harford Road
|Carney
|1080 Maiden Choice Lane
|Arbutus
|4126 East Joppa Road
|Baltimore
|550 West MacPhail Road
|Bel Air
|9400 Scott Moore Way
|Perry Hall
|943 Pulaski Highway
|HavreDeGrace
|7927 Belair Road Suite S
|Baltimore
|1238 Putty Hill Avenue
|Towson
|7005 Security Blvd.
|Windsor Mill
|6375 Monroe Avenue
|Eldersburg
|9251 Lakeside Boulevard
|Owings Mills
|10 Village Center Road
|Reisterstown
You can also donate at PeoplesBank, or join us on October 20th at the Weis Markets at Towson Place, located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, collecting donations.