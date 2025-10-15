Help us Fill the House TODAY to support House of Ruth Maryland!

TOWSON — For the 9th year WMAR, Weis Markets, and the Baltimore community have come together to Fill the House.
Donations are being collected a Towson Place, from 9am until 6pm, Wednesday October 15th. We'll be in the Weis parking lot located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue.
We are collecting new items to help those getting away from abuse at home.
Think of the necessities we take for granted:
- New twin and queen bed sheet sets
- New standard-size pillows
- New twin and queen inflatable mattresses
- Deodorant and skin lotion
- Size 3T, 4T, and 5T toddler training pants
- New underwear for women and children
- Laundry detergent, dish soap, sponges
- Disinfecting wipes, all-purpose cleaning spray
- Paper towels, toilet paper
- New pots and pans
- Small microwaves
We know not everyone can make it to Towson to donate physical items, but you can help by sharing this article. And, if you can, make a monetary donation to House of Ruth Maryland.
House of Ruth Maryland provides victims with food, shelter, counseling, and legal services so that victims of domestic abuse not only survive, but thrive.
Thank you to everyone for continuing to support WMAR and Weis Markets as we Fill the House.