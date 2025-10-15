Help us Fill the House TODAY to support House of Ruth Maryland!

TOWSON — For the 9th year WMAR, Weis Markets, and the Baltimore community have come together to Fill the House.

Donations are being collected a Towson Place, from 9am until 6pm, Wednesday October 15th. We'll be in the Weis parking lot located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue.

We are collecting new items to help those getting away from abuse at home.

Think of the necessities we take for granted:



New twin and queen bed sheet sets

New standard-size pillows

New twin and queen inflatable mattresses

Deodorant and skin lotion

Size 3T, 4T, and 5T toddler training pants

New underwear for women and children

Laundry detergent, dish soap, sponges

Disinfecting wipes, all-purpose cleaning spray

Paper towels, toilet paper

New pots and pans

Small microwaves

We know not everyone can make it to Towson to donate physical items, but you can help by sharing this article. And, if you can, make a monetary donation to House of Ruth Maryland.

House of Ruth Maryland provides victims with food, shelter, counseling, and legal services so that victims of domestic abuse not only survive, but thrive.

Thank you to everyone for continuing to support WMAR and Weis Markets as we Fill the House.

