Can you help support families at House of Ruth Maryland this holiday season?

BALTIMORE, M.d. — There are just a few days left to sign up and help families at House of Ruth Maryland this holiday season.

Here are the quick headlines on the needs:

165 families at House of Ruth Maryland are still waiting to be sponsored

The deadline to be a sponsor is November 15, 2025

Donation drop-off happens between December 3 and December 6th at specific dates and times (see below)

House of Ruth Maryland is hoping you can help support families, getting their services this holiday season.

Every year, House of Ruth Maryland holds an Adopt a Family campaign. This year, more than 350 families have asked for help,100 more than in 2024.

"Every gift represents more than a present under the tree; it’s a message of hope,” said Lisa Nitsch, Chief Operating Officer of House of Ruth Maryland. “Our families have already survived the unimaginable. When the community steps up, it tells them: you’re not forgotten, and you’re not alone.”

Just over half of the families who requested help have been matched with a donor, which means 165 families are still waiting for help.

“The beauty of Adopt A Family is that it’s accessible,” said Andy Morgan, Lead Events Planner. “Whether you’re one person shopping for a mom and her child or a company adopting an entire shelter floor, every act of kindness fills a gap that otherwise wouldn’t be met.”

Key Dates:

Registration Deadline: November 15, 2025

Location: House of Ruth Maryland Community Engagement Center, 2521 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

Gift Drop-Off Dates: Wednesday, December 3 | 3:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, December 5 | 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday, December 6 | 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM



The Adopt A Family program is a cherished tradition in our community. Every holiday season, individuals, families, workplaces, and faith groups “adopt” survivor families, either by purchasing gifts from personalized wish lists or providing gift cards for greater choice in celebrations. This generous support helps restore dignity, normalcy, and joy after trauma.

More than 11,000 people, every year, seek shelter and guidance from House of Ruth Maryland.