Join WMAR at a spring fundraiser for House of Ruth Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. — On the evening of April 10th, you have a chance to support the House of Ruth Maryland and meet WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii and Meteorologist Chris Swaim who are hosting the event.

It's the 24th Sip, Savor, and Support: A Gateway to Change to support the House of Ruth Maryland.

For the first time, the event will be held in the evening. In years past this was held as a luncheon.

The annual spring fundraiser is designed to bring supporters together to discuss issues related to intimate partner violence in our communities.

If you are interested in the event you can find out more about tickets here. The event takes place April 10th from 5:30-8pm at the Valley Mansion in Hunt Valley.